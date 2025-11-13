Sheikh Mansour honours Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi with UAE Order for Culture and Creativity

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, honoured Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, UAE President’s Representative, at his home in Al Ain, in recognition of his distinguished national and cultural contributions.

The honour was presented as part of the second edition of the UAE Order for Culture and Creativity.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed expressed his deep appreciation for Al Suwaidi’s sincere work and exceptional national service, noting that he is one of the nation’s key figures who contributed to the country’s journey alongside the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Al Suwaidi witnessed the foundational stages of the Union and the establishment of its first institutions, and has long embodied loyalty and dedication to the nation and its leadership.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed added that honouring Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi with the UAE Order for Culture and Creativity reflects the UAE’s commitment to celebrating its devoted citizens who helped elevate its cultural and civilisational standing, stressing that culture and creativity are fundamental pillars of the UAE’s national identity, vision, and spirit of openness.

For his part, Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi expressed his gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed for the generous gesture, affirming that the honour reflects the approach established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in valuing the contributions of Emiratis who serve their country with dedication.

Al Suwaidi expressed his pride to receive a medal that carries the name of the UAE, praying for the continues security, prosperity, and progress of the nation under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The UAE Order for Culture and Creativity is the highest honour of its kind in the country. Organised by the Ministry of Culture, it recognises individuals whose contributions have enriched the cultural and creative landscape, strengthened the UAE’s regional and international presence, and upheld the nation’s human and civilisational values.