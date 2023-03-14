Sheikh Maktoum chosen as a member World Economic Forum of Young Global Leaders

WEF’s new class includes nearly 100 promising political leaders

By Web Desk Published: Tue 14 Mar 2023, 11:59 PM

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, has been chosen as a member of the Young Global Leaders’ Class of 2023 by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

WEF’s new Young Global Leaders Class includes nearly 100 promising political leaders, innovative entrepreneurs, game-changing researchers and academic leaders who are accelerating positive and lasting change in their communities, countries and the world.

Each year, the Forum of Young Global Leaders identifies the world’s most influential leaders under the age of 40 driving innovation for positive change across civil society, arts, culture, government and business. Since its establishment in 2004, the Forum of Young Global Leaders has cultivated a diverse community of outstanding people addressing the world’s most pressing problems.

The inclusion of Sheikh Maktoum in the Young Global Leaders Class of 2023 recognises his emergence as a role model for young leaders and his contributions to advancing development in the UAE and Dubai.

As the head of many government entities and councils, Sheikh Maktoum plays a major role in implementing the vision and directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The inclusion of Sheikh Maktoum in the new Young Global Leaders Class is a testimony to the UAE’s growing role in shaping the future of various global sectors, generating solutions for its critical problems and creating an inclusive and equitable global community.