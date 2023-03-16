Sheikh Maktoum approves new strategic plans for Dubai's judicial entities

He also approves promotions and appointment of new judges in courts

By Web Desk Published: Thu 16 Mar 2023, 7:29 PM

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council, chaired a meeting of the Judicial Council, at the Ruler’s Court.

During the meeting, Sheikh Maktoum approved the new strategic plans of the emirate’s judicial entities including Dubai Courts, Dubai Public Prosecution and the Dubai Judicial Institute.

The meeting also reviewed the operations of Dubai’s judicial system, and explored ways to further enhance the local judicial system’s ability to uphold justice and people’s rights and maintain the highest standards of transparency and integrity.

He also approved promotions and the appointment of new judges in Dubai Courts. The infusion of fresh talent will raise the ability of Dubai Courts to provide services that meet the needs of the community and support the emirate’s sustainable development.

The 2023-25 strategic plan of Dubai Court covers six main areas: digital transformation, competitiveness, governance and business continuity, strategic foresight, improvement of judicial services, and creating innovative work environments.

The 2022-2030 strategic plan of Dubai Public Prosecution seeks to achieve 12 strategic objectives including protection of rights and freedoms, digitalising the prosecution system, and enhancing judicial enablers. The plan also includes nine projects that support the Dubai Strategic Plan 2030.

The 2023-2025 strategic plan of the Dubai Judicial Institute includes 13 strategic objectives covering six priority areas including promoting judicial education and knowledge.

During the meeting, Sheikh Maktoum reviewed the outcomes of the strategic plans of the entities of the Dubai Judicial Authority. He also reviewed the progress of a number of initiatives aimed at enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the emirate’s judicial system.

Further, he approved the 2023 training plan of the Dubai Judicial Authority, which features 83 training sessions across five areas that include basic training, continuous training, judicial expertise, administrative skills, and international and future trends.

He said that building the capacities of the judicial sector and the skills of members of the Dubai Judicial Authority, is key to further raising the efficiency of the local judicial system. He also commended the efforts of the teams that developed the new strategic plans and directed them to submit regular reports on their implementation

ALSO READ: