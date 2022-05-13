Sheikh Khalifa's journey through the years

The late leader spent most of his childhood years in the oases of Al Ain and Al Buraimi

Sheikh Khalifa was born in 1948 in Al Muwaiji Fort in Al Ain. His full name is Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan bin Zayed bin Khalifa bin Shakhbout bin Theyab bin Issa bin Nahyan bin Falah bin Yas.

He is the eldest son of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. His mother is Sheikha Hessa bint Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Early years

He received his school education in Al Ain at the city's first school built by his father.

Sheikh Khalifa spent most of his childhood in the oases of Al Ain and Al Buraimi in the company of his father, who governed the Al Ain region at that time.

1966

At the age of 18, he was appointed as his father’s representative in the Eastern Province of Abu Dhabi City and the president of its legal system.

He then became the Representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi in the Eastern Province and the president of its legal system in August.

1969

Sheikh Khalifa was nominated as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. The next day, he was appointed as the Head of the Department of Defence in Abu Dhabi. He oversaw the setting up of the Abu Dhabi Defence Forces (ADDF), which later became the nucleus of the UAE Armed Forces.

1971

He became the Prime Minister of Abu Dhabi and Minister of Defence and Finance.

1974

He became Deputy Prime Minister in the second UAE Federal Cabinet.

1976

Sheikh Khalifa became Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. In this year, he was also in charge of establishing the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

2004

He was elected as the President of the UAE after the death of his father, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan who passed away on November 2, 2004.

