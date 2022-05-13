Sheikh Khalifa passes away: Foreign missions in the UAE mourn demise of UAE President

Condolences pour in from embassies and consulates in the country

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Fri 13 May 2022, 5:04 PM Last updated: Fri 13 May 2022, 5:28 PM

Condolence message poured in from embassies and consulates across UAE after the Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced the demise of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

The US mission in the UAE tweeted: "The United States expresses its deep condolences to the UAE’s President H.H. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed’s family and the people of the UAE. He was a true friend of the United States."

The Philippine Consulate said that Sheikh Khalifa was a great leader who showed kindness and hospitality to thousands of Filipinos who have considered the UAE their home away from home.

“The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai expresses on behalf of the Filipino people its deepest condolences to the people and Government of the United Arab Emirates on the passing of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the ruler of Abu Dhabi and President of the UAE. His life and leadership have significantly contributed to the remarkable progress of the UAE and and he was responsible for raising the country’s stature to what it is today,” they said in their message.

Andrea Matteo Fontana, European Union Ambassador to the UAE took toTwitter to express his condolences.

“My deepest condolences to the people of the UAE upon the passing of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. May he rest in peace. We mourn with you on this very sad day.”

F-M Mellbin, Ambassador of Denmark to UAE tweeted:"UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away today. A day of mourning for many. My thoughts go to his family and friends."

Mansoor Abulhoul, UAE Ambassador to the United Kingdom, tweeted his grief on losing the wise leader.

“Today I join my fellow citizens in mourning. His Highness Sheikh Khalifa's guiding influence made the UAE what it is today, and he will be forever remembered. May his memory be a blessing,” he tweeted.

“Sheikh Khalifa's outstanding leadership made an unforgettable mark. The impact he has made can never be understated, and he will forever be in the hearts of everyone in the UAE,” he further said.

Dr S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India also took to Twitter to offer his condolences.

“We deeply mourn the passing away of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE,” he said.

“He will be remembered as a leader who modernized and empowered the United Arab Emirates. This laid the foundation of the transformation of the India-UAE relationship,” Dr. Jaishankar tweeted.

