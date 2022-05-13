Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed passes away: 40 days of mourning announced

Work at ministries, departments, federal and local institutions will be suspended from today

The UAE Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced a 40-day mourning period across the country starting Friday, May 13, over the demise of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

According to a WAM statement, flags will be flown at half-mast during the mourning period.

Meanwhile, all federal and local government departments, ministries, and private firms will suspend operations for three days, starting Friday, May 13.

The Ruler of Abu Dhabi passed away on Friday at the age of 73.

