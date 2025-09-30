  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Sep 30, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 8, 1447 | Fajr 04:54 | DXB weather-sun.svg36.4°C

newsBreaking NewsKT
close

Umm Al Quwain Crown Prince performs funeral prayer for Sheikh Ibrahim bin Hamad Al Mualla

Sheikh Ibrahim bin Ahmed bin Hamad Al Mualla passed away yesterday evening; the burial took place in Umm Al Quwain Cemetery

Published: Tue 30 Sept 2025, 3:11 PM

Top Stories

Abu Dhabi bans cryptocurrency mining in farms, Dh100,000 fine for violations

Abu Dhabi bans cryptocurrency mining in farms, Dh100,000 fine for violations

UAE: Lab-grown diamond prices fall; see explosive growth among Gen-Zs

UAE: Lab-grown diamond prices fall; see explosive growth among Gen-Zs

Photos: First look inside Etihad Rail trains reveals 3 classes, comfortable seats

Photos: First look inside Etihad Rail trains reveals 3 classes, comfortable seats

Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, performed the funeral prayer for the late Sheikh Ibrahim bin Ahmed bin Hamad Al Mualla.

Sheikh Ibrahim passed away yesterday evening, and the sons of the deceased, a number of sheikhs and senior officials performed the prayer alongside Sheikh Rashid.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

A stronger start with Star International School, Mirdif

thumb-image

Arbor School's sco-education: Empowering sustainable future in Dubai

thumb-image

Dubai’s RTA cuts delays, boosts bus punctuality by over 50% with AI

thumb-image

Rahul Khanna: The Bollywood boutique actor who wishes he'd listen more to his gut

thumb-image

How the UAE maintains stability, growth amid regional geopolitical challenges

 

The funeral prayer was performed at the Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque in Al Ras area of ​​Umm Al Quwain on Tuesday afternoon. Watch the video here:

Then, the Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, the Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, sheikhs and officials headed to bury the body of the deceased in Umm Al Quwain Cemetery.