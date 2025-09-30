Umm Al Quwain Crown Prince performs funeral prayer for Sheikh Ibrahim bin Hamad Al Mualla

Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, performed the funeral prayer for the late Sheikh Ibrahim bin Ahmed bin Hamad Al Mualla.

Sheikh Ibrahim passed away yesterday evening, and the sons of the deceased, a number of sheikhs and senior officials performed the prayer alongside Sheikh Rashid.

The funeral prayer was performed at the Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque in Al Ras area of ​​Umm Al Quwain on Tuesday afternoon. Watch the video here:

Then, the Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, the Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, sheikhs and officials headed to bury the body of the deceased in Umm Al Quwain Cemetery.