'UAE stands with Qatar': Sheikh Hamdan visits hunting and falcons exhibition in Doha

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, visited the 9th edition of the Katara International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition ‘S'hail 2025’, in Doha, Qatar.

The visit took place on the sidelines of his trip to Doha, in the wake of Israeli attack on Hamas leaders in the capital on Tuesday.

"I was pleased to visit the Katara International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition ‘S'hail 2025’ in Doha, Qatar, and witness the innovations and cultural activities that celebrate the Gulf’s heritage and traditions. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Qatar, its Emir, and its people for their warm hospitality. May Allah bless Qatar, which continues to be a shining example of prosperity and progress. The UAE stands with Qatar and its people, bound together in solidarity and brotherhood," he posted on X after his visit.

During his visit, Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee. He was briefed on the latest equipment, innovations, and handcrafted products used in hunting, falconry, and camping, showcased by leading international and Qatari companies.

He was also briefed on the exhibition’s cultural activities and events that celebrate the traditions of hunting and falconry, which are an integral part of the Arabian Gulf culture and heritage.

During the visit, Sheikh Hamdan also toured the Bird Market exhibits, which included some of the finest falcons bred by Qatari farms, as well as the pavilion of the Souq Waqif Falcon Hospital, one of the region’s leading specialised centres for diagnosing and treating falcon diseases.

The Crown Prince of Dubai praised the exhibition for its role in strengthening the community’s connection to its heritage and its economic impact through investment opportunities in hunting, falconry, and related fields.