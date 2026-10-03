Sheikh Hamdan visits flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar injured in terror act

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum visited flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, who was injured after an altercation broke out in the cockpit of flydubai flight FZ1073 on September 30.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 was travelling from Dubai International Airport to Tel Aviv when it was diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, with Sheikh Hamdan praising Machchhar for his courage, sense of responsibility and efforts to protect passengers during the incident.

Sheikh Hamdan said Smit Machchhar had demonstrated the “highest levels of courage, responsibility, and care for people's lives”. He also expressed appreciation for the pilot on behalf of the UAE’s leadership, describing him as a source of pride for the country.

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"Proud that he is part of our team.. and part of our nation's story .. and part of our human experience in the United Arab Emirates .. homeland of love .. homeland of peace .. homeland of life," Sheikh Hamdan added.

During the visit, Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates.

The visit comes as new details have emerged about the danger Machchhar and the crew faced inside the flight deck. The UAE's investigation has since confirmed that the flight's co-pilot attempted to carry out a “terrorist act” while the aircraft was in the air. According to the findings, the co-pilot assaulted the pilot inside the cockpit with a crash axe and attempted to take control of the aircraft.

Flydubai CEO thanks pilot

Tributes have continued to pour in for the crew members and passengers who responded to the incident. Flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith expressed his “deep gratitude” to the crew, captain and pilots who secured the aircraft and landed it safely. He also thanked passengers who assisted the crew “during a challenging situation”.

“We will continue to provide everyone affected with the support they need,” he added.

UAE diplomat Gargash praises Machchhar's courage

Machchhar has also received praise from other senior UAE officials following the incident. Diplomatic adviser to the UAE President Anwar Gargash said the Indian pilot deserved every bit of appreciation he had received for his actions during the flight.

"He embodied the meaning of courage and responsibility in the face of a dangerous terrorist act and a potential disaster. His professionalism and moral sense in the darkest of circumstances make him a true hero," Gargash said on October 2.

Gargash also cautioned against oversimplifying the incident or promoting conspiracy theories, stressing that vigilance remained important in confronting the risks of extremism and terrorism.

On October 3, Gargash added the latest terrorist act is a "new warning", adding that the "region's struggle with extremism persists, and justifying terrorism through hate speech is part of the danger, not its margins."

Modi hails Machchhar as 'hero'

The praise for Machchhar has extended well beyond the UAE, with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailing the Indian pilot as a “hero”.

In a statement posted on social media on October 1, Modi said Machchhar showed “immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others” despite being seriously injured.

“His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy,” Modi said, adding that India was proud of the captain and wishing him a speedy recovery, renewed strength and good health.