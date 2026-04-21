Watch: Sheikh Hamdan tours DXB, reviews operations at world’s busiest airport

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum made a visit to Dubai International Airport (DXB), moving through one of the world’s busiest travel hubs as he reviewed operations and passenger services.

Dubai International Airport has held its position as the busiest globally for international passengers for 12 consecutive years, and the visit focused on how that scale is being managed on the ground.

Sheikh Hamdan also visited the Dubai Police operations centre, where officials walked him through smart systems aimed at improving the overall travel experience of residents and tourists alike. He also met with the Emirates Airline team, which currently serves 123 destinations across 65 countries as it continues to expand its global network.

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Videos from the visit show Sheikh Hamdan walking through different sections of the airport with his team, listening to briefings on Dubai Police systems and engaging with Emirates Airline team's staff along the way.

Check out the video below:

During my visit to Dubai International Airport, which has retained its position as the worldâs busiest airport for international passengers for the twelfth consecutive year, I reviewed operations and passenger services. I also visited the Dubai Police operations centre, where Iâ¦ pic.twitter.com/D5o45DTzrN — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) April 21, 2026

The scenes weren’t limited to official interactions — people across the building quickly took notice. From balconies to windows, crowds gathered across multiple floors, many filming on their phones as applause and cheers followed the Dubai Crown Prince through the space

He was also seen sharing a light moment with Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and CEO of the Emirates airline and the Emirates Group.

In a video shared by Dubai Post, Sheikh Hamdan is seen joking with Sheikh Ahmed, briefly placing his arm around him in a playful gesture that drew laughter from those nearby — offering a rare glimpse of a lighter exchange during an otherwise official visit.

Check out the video below: