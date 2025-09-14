  • search in Khaleej Times
'Wisdom more precious than gold': Sheikh Hamdan gets signed copy of Dubai Ruler's new book

Marked as part one, the book reveals that even the Dubai Ruler does not consider himself perfect

Published: Sun 14 Sept 2025, 10:11 PM

After the Dubai Ruler announced his new book Almatani Alhayah (Life Taught Me), his son, Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was one of the first to get his hands on a signed copy.

In the classic fashion of UAE leaders, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum seeks to pass on his life lessons to his future generations, and to the people of the country — a land where thousands come in from far and wide countries.

It is not surprising that his signed copy was dedicated to his "son, support, ally" Sheikh Hamdan. The Dubai Ruler penned a touching note: "Because wisdom is more precious than gold, I place in your hands the essence of what life has taught me, hoping that it will be of assistance to you in your journey of serving the country and its people."

Marked as part one, the book reveals that even the Dubai Ruler does not consider himself perfect; but the constant throughout more than seven decades of my life is that I have loved my country, my people, and my family

Sheikh Mohammed, who also serves as the Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, is reflecting on nearly 60 years of public service where he "sought good for people, worked for them to live a dignified life, and have not wronged anyone, denied anyone their rights, imprisoned the innocent, or hesitated in decisions that could improve people’s lives."

The book goes back generations, passing down learnings from Sheikh Mohammed's father Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum who displayed simplicity in living, self-discipline, being respectful, and showing kindness and fairness to everyone, the Dubai Ruler recalled.