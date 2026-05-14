Watch: Sheikh Hamdan reviews operations at Jebel Ali Port, praises teams

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today visited Jebel Ali Port, operated by DP World.

The Dubai Crown Prince went to review operations, meet the teams keeping regional trade flowing and see firsthand the multimodal investments strengthening regional trade infrastructure.

During the visit, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the port’s operational performance and multimodal logistics capabilities, especially over the past two months, during which DP World handled nearly 200,000 Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) via regional overland truck and rail corridors.

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Watch the video from the Dubai Media Office below:

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews operations and key developments at DP Worldâs Jebel Ali Port. pic.twitter.com/CLnp5hF90Q — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 14, 2026

Sheikh Hamdan praises Jebel Ali Port teams

Sheikh Hamdan has praised the teams at Jebel Ali Port for their outstanding achievements and consistent efforts to maintain high levels of operational excellence and ensure the seamless movement of trade through one of the world’s leading maritime logistics gateways.

He highlighted Jebel Ali Port's historical and geographical position in regional and global trade.

“Dubai’s leading position in global trade has been shaped by long-term vision, advanced infrastructure and its ability to connect markets across continents. For nearly five decades, Jebel Ali Port has remained at the heart of a continuing success story, playing a vital role in linking regional and international supply chains while ensuring the uninterrupted flow of commerce under all conditions. We commend the role played by DP World in advancing the UAE and Dubai’s vision for a strong and sustainable economic future that contributes to prosperity and wellbeing around the world,” he said.

“As trade networks continue to evolve, Dubai remains focused on expanding multimodal connectivity and investing in resilient infrastructure that enhances supply chain efficiency, supports global commerce and strengthens the emirate’s standing as a leading international platform for trade and economic exchange,” he added.

Anchor of trade

Jebel Ali Port is the anchor of trade for the Middle East and plays a vital role in the UAE’s economic architecture. Beyond its role as a gateway, Jebel Ali serves as a strategic base for manufacturing, logistics, distribution and value-added services, supporting and connecting 12,000 companies to regional and global markets.

During the tour, the Dubai Crown Prince visited three facilities including the Jebel Ali Rail Terminal, now running up to eight daily services, the BOXBAY high-bay storage system and the operations centre of Terminal 2, one of four terminals at the port.

Rail, automation and digital systems

Sheikh Hamdan was also briefed on the Jebel Ali Rail Terminal, which connects the port directly to the UAE’s national rail network and has an annual capacity of 800,000 TEUs, with plans to expand to 1.6 million TEUs annually in line with market demand. DP World is integrating rail into Jebel Ali’s wider multimodal logistics ecosystem, complementing maritime and road networks with up to eight daily train services.