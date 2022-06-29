Sheikh Hamdan names members of the Board of Directors of Salik

Sirens will blare at 10am and the "loud sound" is expected to last for 3 minutes
His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, issued Resolution No. (34) of 2022 appointing members of the Board of Directors of Salik (PJSC) chaired by Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer.
Members of the Board include: Abdulmohsen Ibrahim Abdulrahman, the Vice Chairman; Maitha bin Uday; Mohammed Yousuf Al Mudharreb; Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad; Mohammed Abdullah Linjawi; and Mohammed Abdulrahman Al Hawi.
The new resolution is effective from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.
