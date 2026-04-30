What makes Dubai so special? Sheikh Hamdan says it's the people

Followers of Dubai Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, on X, are more used to tweets from him announcing major projects, new milestones on the emirate's path to being the best city in the world to live in, or glimpses of his personal life. On Thursday, April 30, 2026, a brief but powerful message was conveyed by the UAE royal through the social media platform.

"The soul of Dubai is found in its people," Sheikh Hamdan, who also serves as UAE's Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, said in the message that was shared in Arabic, then in English in a separate tweet.

While concise, the tweet highlighted an important theme in Dubai’s story: that its achievements are not only measured in high skyscrapers, breathtaking skylines or economic indicators, but in the people who call the city home and contribute to its ongoing journey of success.

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For residents of Dubai and the wider UAE, the royals are not distant figures confined to palaces, but leaders who remain closely connected to the community. It is not uncommon to see Sheikh Hamdan taking part in events such as the Dubai Run, or having iftar with soldiers in the desert, just as it is normal to see Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum visiting local malls or stopping by restaurants to interact with residents—clear examples of the mutual respect between the leadership and the people. And Dubai Crown Prince's message today further pointed out to this unique, strong bond.

It also underlined the idea of placing residents at the heart of economic development and their role as the driving force behind Dubai’s growth and progress.

Heartfelt reactions

The tweet quickly drew widespread heartfelt reactions from netizens. While some, replied by sharing photos of Emirati leaders and praying for God to protect them, others praised Dubai's inclusivity and open arms policy to welcome all those coming either to visit or to reside. "True, the warmth and hospitality of the people make Dubai feel like home no matter where you are from," said Jalira.

Others expressed their love for the emirate's leaders. Saeed Amiri, one of Sheikh Hamdan's 4.5 million followers on X said, "And the heart of Dubai is its Rulers." Another extended thanks to Sheikh Hamdan for his words, saying: "Thank you for always inspiring us. Together we stand united for our Dubai and the UAE!"