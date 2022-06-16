Sheikh Hamdan invites Dubai government staff to design the future

Registration for third batch of Dubai Future Experts Programme is now open

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 16 Jun 2022, 7:02 PM

Talented Emiratis working in government departments are being invited to become ‘futurists’ through the Dubai Future Experts Programme. Applications for the third cohort of the programme are now open.

It will begin in September 2022, comprising two modules, each running for six months. Participants will have the opportunity to progress from ‘Future Analyst’ to ‘Future Practitioner’.

The registration for the new batch is open till July 15.

The scheme aims to empower and equip a network of talented Emirati futurists across the government sector with the tools and skills to design and create a “promising future for Dubai and the UAE”.

“Through the Dubai Future Experts Programme, we continue to invest in great minds, developing experts and futurists across the government entities. These futurists will shoulder the responsibility for advancing Dubai’s strategic sectors,” said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Dubai Future Foundation.

“The programme targets talented nationals who will be empowered and equipped with the tools and knowledge of foresight and forward thinking, not just to elevate Dubai’s government excellence model but also to turn it into a global model of excellence. Dubai’s vision is to be the leading city of the future, and this requires radical changes and bold decisions.”

The modules and content of the programme have been developed by leading national and global future experts, scientists, entrepreneurs and CEOs.

Through its previous batches, the programme empowered new generations of futurists across the Dubai government. It enabled them to be part of the government development process and of efforts to enhance Dubai’s ranking among the most future-ready cities in the world.