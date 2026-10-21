Sheikh Hamdan invites 500 leaders to discuss future scenarios at Dubai Future Week

Sheikh Hamdan has extended 500 invites to 500 leaders and professionals across five key sectors in Dubai to share their knowledge at the Dubai Future Week.

Making the announcement, Dubai's Crown Prince took to X to say, "We want them to be our partners in advancing Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision for Dubai, which places people at the heart of our objectives and priorities."

The event is taking place from November 18 to 21 at the Museum of the Future and Emirates Towers. He also shared an image of a logo with the words 'Dubai Shapers' written on it.

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Participating through 500 Future Minds, one of Dubai Future Week’s eight core concepts, they will bring their experience and perspectives into a collaborative process designed to identify future priorities, explore new ideas and develop commitments for the years ahead.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “Dubai believes that shaping the future is a shared responsibility. It requires collective effort, and our ultimate goal is to build a better future for humanity."

Under the theme ‘For the Human of the Future’, Dubai Future Week will bring together more than 10,000 participants.

Participants will include 100 teachers, 100 frontline responders, 100 homegrown entrepreneurs, 100 economy and finance professionals, and 100 urban planners and architects.

In this one-day experience these select 500 will work through future scenarios relevant to their sectors, examine how emerging technologies and wider transformations could reshape their work, and identify priorities, ideas and commitments that can contribute to Dubai’s future.

The concept reflects Dubai Future Week’s wider human-centred approach, exploring the future through five questions: 'How We’ll Live', 'How We’ll Think', 'How We’ll Innovate', 'How We’ll Feel', and 'How We’ll Do Business'.