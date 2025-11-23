Sheikh Hamdan aims to place UAE among world’s top 10 space economies by 2031

UAE launches the National Space Industries Program that aims to enhance the competitiveness of the UAE's space sector and support national and international companies operating within it.

The Program was announced during the Supreme Space Council's second meeting chaired by Sheikh Hamdan, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Supreme Space Council.

The Program includes a comprehensive package of initiatives and policies to attract and support both emerging and established space companies. It aims to boost investment, enhance market access, and promote knowledge transfer across sectors. The initiative also seeks to double the number of space firms and UAE’s space exports within five years.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on Whatsapp Channels

Sheikh Hamdan said: “Driven by this vision, we are working to increase the value added by the space economy by 60%, double its overall returns and position the United Arab Emirates among the world’s top ten space economies by 2031.”

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan reviewed the new strategic approach for the space sector built around three main objectives:

Positioning the UAE as a hub with the most agile, investment-friendly space ecosystem

Establishing the country as a global leader in space partnerships and market access

Ensuring the nation possesses world-class space infrastructure and facilities that meet the highest international standards.

Sheikh Hamdan said the new strategy reaffirms the UAE’s commitment to building a world-class space ecosystem powered by strong private-sector partnerships. He noted that global interest in the UAE’s space initiatives reflects international confidence in the country’s dynamic economy, robust regulations, and advanced infrastructure. He emphasized the goal of doubling investments and the number of national companies in the space sector, reaffirming the UAE’s ambition to become a global hub for advanced technologies, innovation, and future industries.

Space Economic Survey

The survey revealed a 49% increase in total public and private sector spending on space over the past five years, a clear expression of a collective commitment to building an integrated and sustainable ecosystem. Spending on space research and development also increased ninefold since 2019, underscoring the UAE’s focus on scientific leadership and the development of competitive technologies that will shape the future of the country’s space sector.