Sheikh Hamdan announces Dubai-it award winner for projects in the field of economy

Sheikh Hamdan on Saturday announced the winner of the Dubai-it Award for Projects in the Field of Economy.

Congratulating the SWS Board Technology team for bagging the award, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, explained why the team won.

"From Dubai, entrepreneur Rainier Nouhra built one of the world’s largest board manufacturing businesses. Today, SWS Board Technology produces half the world’s kiteboards and wakeboards and one-third of its snowboards, with annual capacity exceeding 450,000 boards and more than 6 million sold worldwide," he said.

The boards made by this firm have been used at the Winter Olympic Games and world championships. Sheikh Hamdan also gave the company a shoutout for advancing sustainability in the industry.

More to follow.