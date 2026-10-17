Sheikh Hamdan announces Dubai-it award winner for projects in the field of economy

The boards made by this firm have been used at the Winter Olympic Games and world championships

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 17 Oct 2026, 1:44 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Sheikh Hamdan on Saturday announced the winner of the Dubai-it Award for Projects in the Field of Economy.

Congratulating the SWS Board Technology team for bagging the award, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, explained why the team won.

Recommended For You

Saudi Arabia releases photos after missile interception debris cause injury, damage

Saudi Arabia releases photos after missile interception debris cause injury, damage

Saudi-led coalition says there were 20 Houthi attacks on Riyadh airport in October

Saudi-led coalition says there were 20 Houthi attacks on Riyadh airport in October

UAE faced sleeper-cell threats during Iranian missile and drone attacks, says official

UAE faced sleeper-cell threats during Iranian missile and drone attacks, says official

Actor Imran Khan asked to leave India in 2 weeks after being detained at Mumbai protests

Actor Imran Khan asked to leave India in 2 weeks after being detained at Mumbai protests

Saudi-led coalition details attacks on infrastructure; Houthis hit palace in Aden

Saudi-led coalition details attacks on infrastructure; Houthis hit palace in Aden

 

"From Dubai, entrepreneur Rainier Nouhra built one of the world’s largest board manufacturing businesses. Today, SWS Board Technology produces half the world’s kiteboards and wakeboards and one-third of its snowboards, with annual capacity exceeding 450,000 boards and more than 6 million sold worldwide," he said.

The boards made by this firm have been used at the Winter Olympic Games and world championships. Sheikh Hamdan also gave the company a shoutout for advancing sustainability in the industry.

More to follow.


MOST POPULAR

1

Makkah Friday sermon condemns Houthi attack on Riyadh airport

2

Dubai Police arrest 8-member gang over fake driving licence scheme

3

UAE faced sleeper-cell threats during Iranian missile and drone attacks, says official

4

Saudi-led coalition details attacks on infrastructure; Houthis hit palace in Aden

5

Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia: UAE Umrah operators report 50% drop in new bookings