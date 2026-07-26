Sheikh Hamdan directs Dh1-million grant for Dubai Date Festival participants

A Dh1-million grant will be allocated for participants in the Dubai Date Festival, as directed by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

This is in "recognition of their contributions to preserving and promoting the UAE's national heritage," according to Dubai Media Office.

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The third edition of the Dubai Date Festival, which was held until July 26, took place at Qalaat Al Rimal on the Dubai-Al Ain Road. It featured 15 competitions that celebrate the palm tree and the people behind it.

New categories were introduced this year. The festival both strengthens dates' social and cultural significance, and brings farmers, families and institutions together to celebrate Emirati heritage.

Fresh date distribution across Dubai

The Dubai Dates Festival has concluded, but the date harvesting season has not. Across Dubai, fresh dates will be collected and distributed among families and communities.

This comes as Dubai's Community Development Authority (CDA) launched the second edition of the ‘Kharayef Al Rutab’ initiative.

This year, the initiative aims to distribute boxes of fresh dates to more than 5,000 families and other target groups in collaboration with national farms, with the participation of 1,000 Emirati volunteers.

Through this programme, locally produced agricultural crops can be used optimally, and seasonal harvests provide lasting social and humanitarian value.

Read the Khaleej Times report to know more about the date distribution schedule.