Dubai Crown Prince lauds 4 Emirati students after global science gold medal in UK

Four Emirati students from Dubai Schools – Al Khawaneej have been congratulated by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum after winning a gold medal at the International Greenwich Olympiad in London.

The students Ali Al Jarwan, Khalifa Al Marzouqi, Omar Al Balushi and Saeed Abu Al Shawareb secured the top honour for their project, “Smart Irrigation Train”, at the competition held from June 14 to 20, which brought together students from more than 80 countries.

During a meeting with the students, Sheikh Hamdan, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, was briefed on the award-winning innovation, which combines Internet of Things (IoT) technology, solar energy, and smart agriculture to improve water resource management in remote farming areas.

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Congratulating the students, Sheikh Hamdan said investing in young Emirati talent remains a strategic priority as the UAE prepares future generations to lead in a rapidly changing world.

Creative minds are our greatest national asset. Sheikh Hamdan

“Investing in young national talent is a strategic priority as we prepare future generations to lead in a rapidly changing world. Creative minds are our greatest national asset. By transforming knowledge into innovative solutions, they create new opportunities and drive lasting progress,” he said.

Sheikh Hamdan praised the students for bringing honour to Dubai and the UAE, encouraging them to continue developing their scientific research and innovations while inspiring other young people across the country.

The International Greenwich Olympiad is a global project competition showcasing student-led innovations in science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM), art, and media. The event focuses on projects that contribute to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030