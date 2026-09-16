Sheikh Hamdan offers condolences to families of 2 UAE servicemen killed in training mission

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, offered his condolences to the families of the late Major Abdullah Shamis Al Menhali and Officer Cadet Saeed Abdullah Al Shamsi, who were martyred while carrying out a training mission in the UAE.

During his visits to the mourning majlises in Al Ain, Sheikh Hamdan expressed his sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the martyrs’ families. He prayed to Almighty Allah to bestow His abundant mercy upon them, grant them a place in Paradise, and provide their families and loved ones with patience and solace.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, also offered his condolences to the families of the deceased on Wednesday.

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The UAE Ministry of Defence on Monday announced that the two servicemen had passed way during a training mission in the country. A military funeral ceremony was held for the two servicemen at Zayed Military Hospital, which was ceremony was attended by a number of senior leaders and officers from the Ministry of Defence, alongside a number of the servicemen' families and relatives.

Regional countries like Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan expressed sincere condolences and solidarity with the UAE following the deaths of the two servicemen.