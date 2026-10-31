Sheikh Hamdan awards Dubai-it in business category to financial company Ziina

The platform, which the young Arab founders Faisal Toukan, Sarah, and Talal named after their mother, has facilitated mobile payments exceeding $1.5 billion

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 31 Oct 2026, 3:58 PM UPDATED: Sat 31 Oct 2026, 4:18 PM
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The Dubai-it award for companies in the field of business was awarded to Ziina, a firm which has facilitated mobile payments for thousands of firms, exceeding $1.5 billion, Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced.

The integrated financial platform, which the young Arab founders Faisal Toukan, Sarah, and Talal named after their mother, now serves 500,000 users, and supports 290,000 business owners and small and home-based projects, he added.

quote This is Dubai-it. Building from the ground up. Growing with ambition. Creating impact that reaches beyond the business.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

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Ziina

Ziina says it is the UAE's "first peer-to-peer payment app," which means UAE residents can make payments with no IBAN, using their phone number instead.

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The firm, licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE, says it makes transactions "simple, secure and social," enhancing life; Ziina literally translates to "ornament" or "thing of beauty" in Arabic.

Available to UAE residents, users require an Emirates ID to create an account, although users do not physically have to be present in the country to use the app, according to its website.

Ziina operates both on the personal and business fronts, meaning users can access the app for splitting grocery bills, or for making transactions for their start-ups.

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