Sheikh Hamdan approves first recipient of Mohammed Bin Rashid Leadership Medal

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has approved an official of the rank of Director-General as the first recipient of the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Medal, which is recognised as the highest accolade within the Government of Dubai. Sheikh Hamdan said the medal will be awarded to a recipient who excels in empowering and developing top second-tier leaders.

The design of the medal also reflects the award’s mission to recognise leadership impact, empower talent and cultivate second-tier leaders. The medal's design will be unveiled at the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum 2026. The winner will also be announced and honoured at the forum. Sheikh Hamdan, who also serves as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, stated: “The sustainability of our government institutions relies primarily on preparing strong, capable young leaders across the second and third tiers.

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The medal aims to establish a leadership empowerment ecosystem within every entity through clear plans and standards. The medal also aims to empower leaders to manage priority areas by granting them extended authority, ensuring their early involvement in decision-making and assigning them strategic tasks that build future readiness. It also highlights success stories of entities that have significantly advanced leadership empowerment, making these examples known so that other organisations can replicate their success.

The final review for the inaugural edition of the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Medal saw the culmination of a comprehensive evaluation process involving 32 Directors-General and second-tier leaders. Over 100 interviews were conducted to assess leadership impact and cover evaluation criteria, engaging 10 independent global leadership experts as evaluators.

The Supervisory Committee of the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Medal ensured the evaluation methodology was conducted across multiple stages, encompassing document and evidence reviews alongside specialised interviews to guarantee the highest standards of objectivity and impartiality in selecting the Director-General who best embodies the medal’s criteria and goals.