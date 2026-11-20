Dubai is set to get four new projects which focus on economic opportunities and Emirati family ties, the emirate's heritage, and help the fishermen community. Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum approved the projects, which include:

Al Hakeem: A remote work platform, the first-of-its-kind globally, which will give retired Emiratis a new source of income by connecting them with organisations and individuals seeking specialist advice. It will allow users to search by specialisation, view profiles and book online consultations.

‘Dubai Harvest’: Nineteen plots covering around 21,000sqm for Emirati farmers, small business owners and home-based producers to grow and sell local produce. The project also includes glass units for agricultural and commercial use, a retail centre and a public square.

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Ahl Dubai Camps: Families will gather at three camps focused on the desert, the sea and the Emirati home. Building on the first edition of Ghamran Camp, through hands-on activities, children will learn traditional skills and customs from their parents.

Umm Suqeim majlis upgrade: The fourth project will also expand activities across Dubai’s fishermen’s majalis so fishermen can pass on their knowledge to younger generations. It also includes regular health screenings for fishermen in partnership with Dubai Health and work with the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority to recognise fishing-related occupations as traditional crafts.

Sheikh Hamdan called on government entities to work together to ensure these initiatives reach citizens, meet their needs and give them better opportunities for the future, noting that the measure of any project’s success is the difference it makes in people’s lives.

The greatest achievement for government teams is to live up to the confidence the people of Dubai place in them, he added.

Sheikh Hamdan also said the four projects draw on the experience of Dubai’s people, create new opportunities to earn a living and contribute to the community, and preserve Emirati heritage and identity. They will help small business owners and home-based producers succeed and ensure that Majalis remain places where generations come together to share knowledge and pass on values, he added.