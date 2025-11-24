  • search in Khaleej Times
Sheikh Hamdan appoints 2 new CEOs at Dubai Media Council

New appointments support Dubai’s vision to become a hub for media creativity excellence

Published: Mon 24 Nov 2025, 1:23 PM

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has appointed Hesham Mohammed Abdulrahim Al Olama as new CEO of the Media Development Sector at the Dubai Media Council and Rashid Humaid Saeed Al Marri as CEO of the Media Regulation Sector at the Dubai Media Council.

Sheikh Hamdan, who also serves as Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, and UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (92) of 2025 appointing Hesham Mohammed Abdulrahim Al Olama as CEO of the Media Development Sector at the Dubai Media Council.

He also issued resolution to transfer Rashid Humaid Saeed Al Marri from the Government of Dubai Media Office and appointing him as CEO of the Media Regulation Sector at the Dubai Media Council. Both resolutions are effective from 1st November 2025

On this occasion, Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, expressed her sincere appreciation to Sheikh Hamdan for the trust he has placed in two exceptional Emirati professionals whose proven competence has prepared them for this responsibility. She noted that the appointments reflect the leadership’s commitment to building a unified framework that advances the development of Dubai’s media sector.

The new appointments support Dubai’s vision to become a hub for media creativity and high-quality content, strengthening local media, fostering international partnerships, encouraging collaboration across the sector, and empowering youth and Emirati talent to shape its future.