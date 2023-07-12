Sheikh Hamdan appoints new senior officials in the Dubai Government

During PM Modi's upcoming visit, the two leaders will explore avenues to further strengthen bilateral relations between their countries
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, issued a series of Executive Council Resolutions appointing senior officials in the Dubai Government.
Hamed Abdul Ghafoor Mohammad Al Awadhi will be transferred from the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority to the Department of Finance, where he will assume the role of Executive Director of the Shared Services Sector. The Resolution will be effective from 17 July, 2023 and will be published in the Official Gazette.
Sheikh Hamdan also issued Executive Council Resolution appointing Ahmad Ali Belqaizi AlFalasi as Executive Director of the Aviation Safety and Environment Sector at the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and Executive Council Resolution No. (69) of 2023 appointing Mohammed Hassan Mohammed Hassan Al-Shehi as Assistant CEO of the Housing Sector at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment.
The two Resolutions are effective from their date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.
