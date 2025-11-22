Sheikh Hamdan announces Erth Dubai awards; submissions open till January 2026

"Every family has a story, and every experience enriches Dubai's journey," Sheikh Hamdan said.
Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced the launch of Erth Dubai awards to celebrate the emirate's cultural and social heritage.
The awards, one of the world’s largest initiatives honouring heritage, have two categories – Community, and Government and Private Sector:
Best Story to Document Family's Legacy
Best Document of Dubai's oral heritage
Best Creatively Documented story
Best Story Documented on Social Media
Best Dubai Resident Story
Award for government entity
Award for private entity
The award is open for submissions until January 15, 2026.