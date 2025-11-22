Sheikh Hamdan announces Erth Dubai awards; submissions open till January 2026

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced the launch of Erth Dubai awards to celebrate the emirate's cultural and social heritage.

"Every family has a story, and every experience enriches Dubai's journey," Sheikh Hamdan said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The awards, one of the world’s largest initiatives honouring heritage, have two categories – Community, and Government and Private Sector:

Five community awards

Best Story to Document Family's Legacy

Best Document of Dubai's oral heritage

Best Creatively Documented story

Best Story Documented on Social Media

Best Dubai Resident Story

Government and private entities

Award for government entity

Award for private entity

The award is open for submissions until January 15, 2026.