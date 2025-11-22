  • search in Khaleej Times
Sheikh Hamdan announces Erth Dubai awards; submissions open till January 2026

"Every family has a story, and every experience enriches Dubai's journey," Sheikh Hamdan said.

Published: Sat 22 Nov 2025, 1:51 PM

Updated: Sat 22 Nov 2025, 2:04 PM

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced the launch of Erth Dubai awards to celebrate the emirate's cultural and social heritage. 

The awards, one of the world’s largest initiatives honouring heritage, have two categories – Community, and Government and Private Sector:

Five community awards

  • Best Story to Document Family's Legacy

  • Best Document of Dubai's oral heritage

  • Best Creatively Documented story

  • Best Story Documented on Social Media

  • Best Dubai Resident Story

Government and private entities

  • Award for government entity

  • Award for private entity

The award is open for submissions until January 15, 2026.