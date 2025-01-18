Sheikh Hamdan announces Dubai's best government entities

The list of best government entities of Dubai for 2024 is out.

While Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) has topped both customer and employee happiness indices at 96.7 per cent, the average customer happiness rating of all government entities in Dubai stands at 90 per cent or higher.

This was revealed after Sheikh Hamdan Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, approved the results of the 2024 Customer, Employee and Mystery Shopper Happiness Study.

The second best entity for customer happiness in 2024 is Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) at 97.01 per cent rating while Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) is third at 96.99 per cent.

In terms of employee happiness in 2024, Awqaf Dubai is at second spot with a rating of 96.2 per cent and General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), is at third place with 95.3 per cent rating.

Check out the list of Dubai entities and their ratings below:

The report, issued annually by the Dubai Government Excellence Programme (DGEP), revealed that 93.8 per cent is the average happiness index for customers of the Dubai government; 86.7 per cent is the average happiness index of Dubai government employees, and 95.8 per cent is the Average Daily Mystery Shopper Index.

The 2024 Mystery Shopper survey, which recorded an average happiness score of 95.8 per cent, plays a fundamental role in assessing the quality of government services across multiple touchpoints, including service centres, call centres, websites, and mobile applications.