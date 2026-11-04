Sheikh Hamdan announces Dubai-it award winners in 6 categories

Sheikh Hamdan on Wednesday announced six new winners of the Dubai-it award that recognises individuals, projects, companies and institutions that embody the 'Dubai-it' approach.

Dubai's relentless, dogged spirit and nature to push bold ideas into reality have helped the city achieve new heights. This spirit has recently been turned into a phrase meant to encapsulate the city and its leaders' visions.

The Crown Prince of Dubai highlighted how these individuals and/or organisations showcase "Dubai’s philosophy of work in action across every field: extraordinary achievement, in record time, with excellence".

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The first award for Institutions in the Field of Economy goes to Emirates NBD. The financial institution bagged the award for "exceptional regional growth, expansion and continued improvement in its services and products", the leader said.

The award for Project Managers has gone to Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman of DMCC, for developing the diamond trade and building trade hubs across multiple sectors. According to the DMCC website, Bin Sulayem has driven its growth from a start-up of 28 member companies in 2003 to the world’s leading international business district in 2025 with over 26,000 member companies from 180 countries, employing over 90,000 people.

In Real Estate Projects, the award goes to Mahdi Amjad, founder of OMNIYAT Group, for turning "world-renowned architects’ designs into landmarks that enrich Dubai’s skyline". The real estate firm has since partnered with leaders from across industries — marking architectural collaborations with icons like Zaha Hadid and Norman Foster, to hospitality and service partners such as the sector-leading Dorchester Collection.

The Dubai-it award in Services, has been given to Ounass, through which Khalid Al Tayer created a luxury shopping experience that began in Dubai and delivered exceptional results.

The Dubai-it Award for Entrepreneurs goes to Charlie Wright, founder of Humantra, for building the world’s fastest-growing electrolyte brand from Dubai.

In Hospitality, it goes to Chef Izu Ani for developing 30 projects that combine quality execution with Dubai’s hospitality standards and expanding their global presence.

This annual award is set to recognise individuals, projects, companies and institutions that embody the spirit of Dubai and also "celebrates achievement while inspiring the next generation of transformative success".