Sheikh Hamdan announces Dubai-it Award for projects, institutions, individuals

The award 'celebrates achievement while inspiring the next generation of transformative success'

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 24 Jun 2026, 3:33 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Towering skyscrapers and glimmering beaches — this is what would come to mind when one mentions Dubai. This, however, was not built overnight.

Dubai's relentless, dogged spirit and nature to push bold ideas into reality has helped the city achieve new heights. This spirit has recently been turned into a phrase meant to encapsulate the city and its leaders' visions.

Recommended For You

Etihad Rail to launch passenger train network on Sept 30; first phase set for June 30

Etihad Rail to launch passenger train network on Sept 30; first phase set for June 30

Iran says technical talks with US concluded, forming nuclear, sanctions working groups

Iran says technical talks with US concluded, forming nuclear, sanctions working groups

US State Secretary Rubio heads to UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain to discuss Iran deal

US State Secretary Rubio heads to UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain to discuss Iran deal

Dubai launches Flexi Rent scheme for tenants to make monthly, quarterly, yearly payments

Dubai launches Flexi Rent scheme for tenants to make monthly, quarterly, yearly payments

Etihad Rail passenger trains: Ticket booking opens with 50% discount; fares from Dh55

Etihad Rail passenger trains: Ticket booking opens with 50% discount; fares from Dh55

 

On Wednesday, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai announced the launch of the 'Dubai-it Award'.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He said, "Inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Dubai’s remarkable development journey, Dubai-it has become a philosophy of action that drives innovation and progress".

The annual award will recognise individuals, projects, companies and institutions that embody the 'Dubai-it' approach. It also "celebrates achievement while inspiring the next generation of transformative success".

Categories of awards

There will be multiple categories of this award. These include:

Projects

1. Government Project delivering exceptional results in record time:

A government project that achieved tangible impact and exceptional outcomes through speed of execution and quality of delivery.

2. Technology-driven project transforming ideas into impact:

A technology-enabled project that transformed an ambitious idea into measurable and sustainable impact through innovation and execution excellence.

3. Real estate project creating exceptional urban impact:

A real estate project that made a significant contribution to the city and generated tangible urban, economic, or social impact.

4. Educational project embedding the Dubai-it philosophy:

An educational project that promoted a culture of achievement, execution, accountability, and results while embedding Dubai's philosophy of action.

Institutions

1. Government institution distinguished by speed and results:

A government institution that made achievement, execution, and commitment to results an integral part of its organisational culture.

2. Company that achieved exceptional transformation:

A company that delivered a significant transforma-tion in its performance, operations, or market impact.

Individuals

1. Government project manager who delivered an exceptional achievement:

A government project manager who successfully transformed vision into measurable results through effective planning, execution excellence, and delivery in record time.

2. Entrepreneur who turned an idea into exceptional success:

An entrepreneur who trans-formed a promising idea into a successful venture that delivered tangible results and meaningful impact in record time.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Iran says technical talks with US concluded, forming nuclear, sanctions working groups

2

Etihad Rail to launch passenger train network on Sept 30; first phase set for June 30

3

Etihad Rail passenger trains: Ticket booking opens with 50% discount; fares from Dh55

4

US State Secretary Rubio heads to UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain to discuss Iran deal

5

Dubai launches Flexi Rent scheme for tenants to make monthly, quarterly, yearly payments