Sheikh Hamdan announces Dubai-it Award for projects, institutions, individuals

Towering skyscrapers and glimmering beaches — this is what would come to mind when one mentions Dubai. This, however, was not built overnight.

Dubai's relentless, dogged spirit and nature to push bold ideas into reality has helped the city achieve new heights. This spirit has recently been turned into a phrase meant to encapsulate the city and its leaders' visions.

On Wednesday, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai announced the launch of the 'Dubai-it Award'.

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He said, "Inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Dubai’s remarkable development journey, Dubai-it has become a philosophy of action that drives innovation and progress".

The annual award will recognise individuals, projects, companies and institutions that embody the 'Dubai-it' approach. It also "celebrates achievement while inspiring the next generation of transformative success".

Categories of awards

There will be multiple categories of this award. These include:

Projects

1. Government Project delivering exceptional results in record time:

A government project that achieved tangible impact and exceptional outcomes through speed of execution and quality of delivery.

2. Technology-driven project transforming ideas into impact:

A technology-enabled project that transformed an ambitious idea into measurable and sustainable impact through innovation and execution excellence.

3. Real estate project creating exceptional urban impact:

A real estate project that made a significant contribution to the city and generated tangible urban, economic, or social impact.

4. Educational project embedding the Dubai-it philosophy:

An educational project that promoted a culture of achievement, execution, accountability, and results while embedding Dubai's philosophy of action.

Institutions

1. Government institution distinguished by speed and results:

A government institution that made achievement, execution, and commitment to results an integral part of its organisational culture.

2. Company that achieved exceptional transformation:

A company that delivered a significant transforma-tion in its performance, operations, or market impact.

Individuals

1. Government project manager who delivered an exceptional achievement:

A government project manager who successfully transformed vision into measurable results through effective planning, execution excellence, and delivery in record time.

2. Entrepreneur who turned an idea into exceptional success:

An entrepreneur who trans-formed a promising idea into a successful venture that delivered tangible results and meaningful impact in record time.