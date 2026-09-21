Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum passes away: World leaders offer condolences

Following the announcement of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s passing, messages of condolences from world leaders poured in, offering sympathy and expressing solidarity with the Al Maktoum family during this difficult time.

Earlier on Monday, September 21, the Dubai Media Office announced Sheikh Ahmed's death at the age of 76. The emirate has declared an official 10-day mourning period, starting today, with flags to be flown at half-mast.

In a message on X, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sadness over the news, saying: "His (Sheikh Ahmed's) efforts to serve society will be cherished by generations to come. I convey heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the people of Dubai. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

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Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar mourned the late Dubai royal, saying: "His long years of service to Dubai’s security and development, and his contribution to the UAE Armed Forces, will be long remembered.

"On behalf of the Government and the people of Pakistan, and on my personal behalf, I extend heartfelt condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Al-Maktoum family and the people of Dubai and UAE. May Allah Almighty grant the departed soul the highest place in Jannah and bless the bereaved family with patience. Ameen."

The Maldives President, Dr Mohamed Muizzu, extended his sincere condolences to Sheikh Mohammed. "The Government and people of Maldives join me in praying for strength, patience, and solace, for Your Highness, your family, and the people of the United Arab Emirates during this time of grief," he wrote on his social media page.

Gulf condolences

In Qatar, the Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, sent a cable of condolences to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, on the passing of his brother, Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Similar cables of condolences were sent to Sheikh Mohammed by Qatar's Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.

Kuwait's Amir, Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, also sent a cable of condolences to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and to Sheikh Mohammed over the passing of Sheikh Ahmed. Similar cables were dispatched by the Gulf country's Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Mubarak Al Sabah, and Prime Minister, Ahmad Abdullah al-Ahmad al-Sabah.

Oman's Sultan, Haitham bin Tariq, has sent a cable of condolences to Sheikh Mohammed, following the death of his brother, Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid al Maktoum.

Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, have both sent a cables of condolences to the Dubai Ruler.