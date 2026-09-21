'Never absent from our hearts': UAE leaders mourn Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, brother of Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, passed away on Monday morning, prompting an outpouring of tributes from UAE leaders.

Sheikh Ahmed was the fourth son of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum and graduated from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in Britain in 1975. He served as commander of Dubai’s Central Military Region in the 1980s and was among the founders of Al Wasl Sports Club.

In a message shared on X, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed extended his “sincere condolences and sympathy” to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and the Al Maktoum family following the passing of Sheikh Ahmed "whose longstanding contributions to the development of the UAE since its founding continue to inspire our nation’s journey of progress".

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"May God rest his soul in eternal peace and mercy and grant his loved ones comfort during this difficult time," Sheikh Mohamed wrote.

'Never absent from our hearts'

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, mourned his brother in a heartfelt message shared on social media.

“May God have mercy on Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. May God have mercy on you, my brother. You have settled with a Generous and Great Lord. You are absent from our eyes but never from our prayers and hearts, O Ahmed,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote.

He prayed that God would grant his brother a place in Paradise and inspire his family and loved ones with patience and solace.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed also paid tribute to Sheikh Ahmed in a message shared on X.

“May God have mercy on Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Today, we lose a dear one from our family, and we bid him farewell with hearts faithful in God’s decree and destiny,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote.

He said Sheikh Ahmed would remain in the hearts, memories and prayers of those who knew him, praying that God would envelop him in His vast mercy and grant him a place in the gardens of Paradise.

He also prayed for patience and solace for the family and the people of Dubai and the UAE.

Condolences from UAE officials

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE, also extended his condolences to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and the Al Maktoum family.

“With hearts steadfast in faith in God's decree and destiny, I extend my deepest condolences and sincere solace to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God protect him, and to the esteemed Al Maktoum family, upon the passing of the late, by God's leave, Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum,” Sheikh Saif said.

He prayed for mercy for Sheikh Ahmed, asking God to grant him the highest Paradise and to mend the hearts of his family and loved ones and inspire them with patience and solace.

“To God we belong, and to Him shall we return,” he said.

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education, also mourned Sheikh Ahmed and offered condolences to the Al Maktoum family.

“With hearts steadfast in faith in God's decree and destiny, we mourn the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who has passed into the mercy of God Almighty,” she said.

She prayed that God would envelop Sheikh Ahmed in His boundless mercy, grant him repose in the spacious gardens of Paradise and inspire the Al Maktoum family with patience and solace.

“Verily, to God we belong, and to Him shall we return,” she said.