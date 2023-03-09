Dubai: Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed offers condolences to FIA president following death of his son

Photo: Dubai Media Office

by Mazhar Farooqui Published: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 9:54 PM Last updated: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 10:10 PM

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Media Council, has offered condolences to FIA president Mohmmaed Bin Sulayem following the death of his son.

Saif Mohmmed Bin Sulayem passed away in Dubai on Tuesday after several months in coma following a car crash.

A spokesperson for the FIA, motor racing's governing body, confirmed on Friday that Saif Bin Sulayem had died.

The FIA added that its president has requested privacy and neither he nor the FIA will be issuing a statement on the matter.

Saif Mohammed Bin Sulayem had followed in his father's footsteps into the sport after beginning his career as a racing driver.

He competed against current F1 stars Logan Sargeant and Oscar Piastri in the 2016-17 UAE Formula 3 series. A family member said he was involved in a car crash around two years back and later slipped into a coma.

Saif’s father, former rally champion Mohammed Ahmed bin Sulayem, was elected FIA president in December 2021, and played an important role in restructuring the organisation.

Emirates Motorsports Organisation, the UAE's national motorsport authority, was one among many entities that expressed condolences to the family.

