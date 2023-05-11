Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed attends King Charles’s Coronation reception at British Embassy

At the reception, the second Deputy Ruler of Dubai highlights the strong historic ties that bind the UAE and the UK

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at the reception hosted by the British Embassy in Dubai to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.

By Web Desk Published: Thu 11 May 2023, 10:10 PM

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, attended a reception hosted by the British Embassy in Dubai to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Sheikh Ahmed was welcomed by Edward Hobart, British Ambassador to the UAE, and Simon Penney, British Consul-General for Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

Sheikh Ahmed highlighted the strong historic ties that bind the UAE and the UK and wished prosperity and progress to the UK and its people. He also expressed the hope that the two countries will continue to strengthen partnerships in various spheres in ways that serve the interests of the people of both nations.

Expressing his appreciation for the UAE leadership’s commitment to deep ties with the UK, the British Consul-General said King Charles holds the UAE in high esteem, a country which he has visited eight times, including, most recently in November 2016. He hailed the robust relationship the two countries have forged over the years through constructive cooperation in various fields.

During the reception, Sheikh Ahmed viewed a painting that highlights key milestones in King Charles’ life.

The reception was attended by senior officials, members of the diplomatic corps and business leaders.