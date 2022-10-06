Sheikh Ahmed approves new senior management appointments at Dubai Media Incorporated

Leadership is keen to provide new opportunities for promising national talent to contribute to the emirate's development journey

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 6 Oct 2022, 9:29 PM

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, approved a number of decisions appointing UAE nationals in key leadership positions in Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI).

The appointments are part of a comprehensive development plan to achieve DMI’s strategic objectives for the next phase of its growth and development. The senior management appointments are also aligned with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai to provide new opportunities for promising national talent to contribute to the emirate’s development journey.

Sheikh Ahmed issued directives to accelerate the implementation of DMI’s new strategy as part of a 100-day plan aimed at harnessing its capabilities to achieve global benchmarks of quality and operational efficiency. The new strategy seeks to further enhance DMI’s competitiveness and enhance its ability to take advantage of new growth avenues in a rapidly evolving media industry.

“His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum places the highest priority on providing new opportunities for promising national talent to contribute to the emirate’s development journey and lead the development of various sectors in Dubai. I have deep confidence in the ability of the new senior management appointees to steer initiatives that will further build DMI into a strong, competitive and future-ready media institution. Their leadership will be vital to boosting the local media sector’s role as a partner in Dubai’s innovation-driven future growth,” said His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed.

Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated, said DMI’s new strategic plan focuses on keeping pace with the latest developments in the media industry and raising the quality of content by unlocking the potential of new media platforms. At a time when the sector is seeing many transformations, Dubai Media Incorporated has an important role in ensuring the emirate’s media meets the aspirations of the UAE’s people and keeps pace with fast-evolving technological and industry trends.”

The new senior management appointees at DMI include Salem Belyouha, Abdulwahed Juma, Hind Baker and Abdullah Al Mansouri, among others.

Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, said the Council will work closely with DMI to implement the strategic development plan that will bring a new phase of growth and excellence for the organisation. DMI’s new plan was created after a comprehensive review of various media sectors, which identified key growth drivers in the media industry. The plan outlines a range of initiatives to enhance DMI’s role as a model for content excellence in the region, Her Excellency said.

DMI’s CEO Mohammed Al Mulla, welcomed the new senior management appointees and highlighted the wealth of experience and expertise they bring to their roles. Guided by the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for the development of media in Dubai, the directives of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, and the follow up of Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum, the new senior leaders will work as a team to deliver the organisation’s growth objectives, he said. He further noted that DMI’s development plan aims to increase the contribution of the media to Dubai’s economic growth and build a media industry that rivals the best in the world.