Sheikh Abdullah, Ukraine FM Dmytro Kuleba discuss latest developments of crisis

UAE Foreign Minister reiterates country's readiness to support efforts for a peaceful solution

By Wam Published: Fri 18 Mar 2022, 10:36 PM Last updated: Fri 18 Mar 2022, 10:55 PM

The UAE on Friday stepped up efforts to propel the momentum for a political solution to the Ukraine conflict.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, discussed with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba the latest developments in Ukraine and other regional and international issues.

In a telephone call, Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE’s readiness to support all efforts to find a peaceful solution to the dispute in Ukraine and to reach a political settlement.

Sheikh Abdullah also stressed the UAE’s firm commitment to providing the necessary humanitarian support and assistance to civilians affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

He emphasised the need to strengthen efforts to reach a ceasefire and intensify negotiations and dialogue between all parties concerned.