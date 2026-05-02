UAE official reaffirms support for Bahrain’s measures to safeguard national security

Sheikh Abdullah stressed that the security of Bahrain is an integral part of the security of the UAE and the Gulf states

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 2 May 2026, 2:21 PM
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UAE's Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, reaffirmed the Emirates' full support for the sovereign measures taken by the Kingdom of Bahrain to safeguard its security, uphold its sovereignty and national achievements, and counter any attempts to undermine the Kingdom’s stability.

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Sheikh Abdullah stressed that the security of Bahrain is an integral part of the security of the UAE and the Gulf states, reiterating the country’s steadfast support for all measures undertaken by Bahrain to safeguard its national security and stability.

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