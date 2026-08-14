UAE Deputy PM expresses solidarity with Kuwait after it arrests citizen who joined Daesh

UAE's Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed the country's full solidarity with Kuwait after it arrested a citizen who had joined the Daesh terrorist organisation, and thwarted a terrorist plot targeting a vital facility.

Sheikh Abdullah, who also serves as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, expressed UAE’s full support for all measures taken by Kuwait to protect its security and sovereignty, praising the efficiency and vigilance of the security services and their success in uncovering this plot linked to Daesh, and taking legal action against its members.

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He also stressed the UAE’s categorical rejection of all forms of terrorism and organisations linked to foreign agendas, emphasising the importance of strengthening regional and international cooperation to address these threats.

The UAE Deputy Prime Minister emphasised that the security of Kuwait is an integral part of the security of UAE and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.