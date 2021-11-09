Sheikh Abdullah meets Syrian President Bashar Al Assad in Damascus

The two leaders discuss the latest developments in the Middle East and other topics of common interest

Wam

By Wam Published: Tue 9 Nov 2021, 9:57 PM Last updated: Tue 9 Nov 2021, 10:47 PM

Syrian President Bashar Al Assad received Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in the Syrian capital Damascus on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the latest developments in the Middle East and Syria, in addition to a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

The meeting was held in the presence of Dr. Faisal Mekdad, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in Syria, Mansour Fadlallah Azzam, Minister of Presidential Affairs, Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, and Ali Mohammed bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security.

The two sides also reviewed the prospects of enhancing bilateral relations between the brotherly nations.

Sheikh Abdullah conveyed to President Bashar the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for further stability, progress and prosperity in Syria.

The Syrian president reciprocated the greetings and underlined the strong bonds between the two fraternal nations. He also commended the objective positions adopted by the UAE.

For his part, Sheikh Abdullah underlined the UAE's keenness in ensuring the security, stability and unity of Syria, and its support for all efforts made to end the Syrian crisis, consolidate stability in the country and meet the aspirations of the Syrian people for development, progress and prosperity.

Sheikh Abdullah also met with Nikos Christodoulides, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus, in the capital Nicosia.

The meeting touched on bilateral relations between the UAE and the Republic of Cyprus and ways to boost joint cooperation between the two friendly countries in various fields, including economic and trade.

Sheikh Abdullah lauded the distinguished bilateral relations between the UAE and Cyprus During the meeting, the parties also discussed the role of Expo 2020 Dubai in enhancing cooperation and exploring promising opportunities for international partnerships, as well as promoting collective international action and stimulating global economic growth.