Sheikh Abdullah meets Indian PM Modi during reception at G20

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met with Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India on Thursday.
This came during a reception held by the Indian Prime Minister for foreign ministers participating in the G20 meetings held in India on March 1 and 2.
Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to the Indian Prime Minister, and their wishes for progress and prosperity of the country.
For his part, Prime Minister Modi reciprocated the greetings to the UAE Rulers, wishing the UAE further progress and prosperity.
Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the depth of the historical UAE-India ties, noting that their comprehensive strategic partnership has yielded many developmental achievements that support their vision to achieve sustainable economic prosperity.
He also reaffirmed the UAE's support of India's presidency of G20, pointing out that it is an ideal opportunity to enhance multilateral action and establish a sustainable model for constructive international cooperation on a number of important issues, including combating climate change, reforming multilateral institutions, empowering women, renewable energy, and promoting sustainable economic growth.
