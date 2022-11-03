Sheikh Abdullah, Lavrov discuss UAE-Russia strategic partnership

Guests on the overnight trip will experience majestic fjords and coral reefs among crystal clear waters that are the ideal place for snorkelling and diving
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov.
During the meeting, which was held in Abu Dhabi, the two top diplomats discussed the cooperation ties and strategic partnership between the UAE and the Russia, and the efforts of the two countries to enhance prospects for more collaboration across all fronts.
The meeting occasioned an exchange of views on issues of interest, with Sheikh Abdullah underscoring the importance of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries in all fields and the need to strengthen it.
He expressed his pride in the outcome of the meeting of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin, in St. Petersburg last month.
“The presidential meeting reflected the rapid growth in cooperation between the two countries,” the UAE top diplomat said.
After the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah hosted a dinner banquet in honour of Lavrov, and his accompanying delegation.
The meeting was attended by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Ahmed bin Ali Mohamed Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and Dr. Mohamed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation.
