Sheikh Abdullah, Iranian counterpart exchange Ramadan greetings

Leaders also discuss bilateral relations and cooperation

By Wam

Published: Sat 9 Apr 2022, 8:24 PM

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian exchanged greetings on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

During a phone call, the two ministers discussed bilateral relations and cooperation, and ways to enhance them in the best interest of the two countries.


