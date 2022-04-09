Sheikh Abdullah, Iranian counterpart exchange Ramadan greetings

Leaders also discuss bilateral relations and cooperation

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian exchanged greetings on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

During a phone call, the two ministers discussed bilateral relations and cooperation, and ways to enhance them in the best interest of the two countries.