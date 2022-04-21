UAE

Sheikh Abdullah congratulates Pakistan's new Minister of Foreign Affairs

UAE Foreign Minister expresses keenness to widen scope of cooperation between countries

Wam
Wam

By Wam

Published: Thu 21 Apr 2022, 8:58 PM

Last updated: Thu 21 Apr 2022, 8:59 PM

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, congratulated Hina Rabbani Khar, Pakistan’s Minister of State of Foreign Affairs, on her appointment.

Sheikh Abdullah wished Khar success in her new position, over a phone call and highlighted the deep-rooted bilateral ties between the UAE and Pakistan, as well as their keenness to widen the scope of their cooperation to serve their mutual interests.


