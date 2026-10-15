Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed welcomes India's foreign minister in Abu Dhabi

During a meeting, the two top diplomats reviewed the continued progress in bilateral cooperation across various sectors

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 15 Oct 2026, 8:27 AM
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Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India's Minister of External Affairs, discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and Comprehensive Economic Partnership between the two countries.

During a meeting in Abu Dhabi, the two top diplomats reviewed the continued progress in bilateral cooperation across various sectors, including the economy, trade and investment, as well as other areas supporting the development priorities of both countries.

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Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Jaishankar, reaffirming the deep-rooted, long-standing ties between the UAE and India and their shared commitment to capitalising on available opportunities to further advance cooperation across various fields, support their development plans and bring prosperity to their peoples.

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The two ministers also discussed the latest developments and the evolving situation in the region.

In a post on X, Jaishankar commented on the meeting, saying, "A warm and productive meeting with DPM & FM Abdullah bin Zayed of UAE. Exchanged perspectives on bilateral and global issues in the spirit of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

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