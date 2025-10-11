UAE: ‘Shark Tank’-style school event makes students real-life entrepreneurs

For four grade 11 students, Chaitanya Mahesh, Kevon Nicholas, Vivaan Shankar, and Ishpreet Singh, the past few weeks have been filled with excitement, teamwork, and learning.

Representing their team, the students showcased their skills at a ‘Shark Tank’-style interschool business competition in Dubai, where they tested their knowledge, faced tough questions, and learned what it truly means to think like entrepreneurs.

They took part in the event, DS Venturist 2025, held at Dubai Scholars Private School, which turned classrooms into boardrooms for a day. It gave students from schools across the UAE a chance to pitch ideas, relaunch products, and create ad campaigns, all designed to give them real-life exposure to the world of business and innovation.

Teamwork and learning

The four teammates divided their work based on their strengths. Each one focused on a different area, global markets, business leaders, and brand awareness, helping the team prepare for the fast-paced quiz rounds.

“Since there were so many topics to cover, we split them among ourselves based on our skills,” said the team. “Some of us focused on markets, while others handled business terms and entrepreneurs.”

They admitted that the final round was nerve-racking but also rewarding.

“The last few questions were the toughest, and the pressure was real,” they said. “We were really happy after answering a question on the repo rate, it was out of syllabus, but we handled it with teamwork and quick thinking.”

For their team, the biggest takeaway was not the result, but the experience.

“We learned the true value of teamwork and communication,” they said. “It wasn’t just about winning, it was about learning how business works in the real world.”

Encouraging real-world skills

The eighth edition of DS Venturist 2025 featured four main categories, business buzz, product reboot, ad genius, and dealer’s den. Each activity tested students’ creativity, confidence, and business knowledge. The event, inspired by TV show Shark Tank, was designed to help students apply what they learn in classrooms to real-world business situations.

Chanchal Sirohi, head of commerce, IT, and sustainability at Dubai Scholars, said the competition helped students unlock their potential.

“DS Venturist 2025 reflected the entrepreneurial energy of our students. It’s a platform that helps them think critically, work in teams, and develop leadership and problem-solving skills, qualities essential for tomorrow’s business leaders,” she said.

Inspiring the next generation

The event was not just about competition, but also about learning and collaboration. Students gained confidence in presenting their ideas and working as a team under pressure. Judges praised the participants for their creativity and originality.

Reyaansh Dugad, president of DS Venturists, said the goal was to encourage young minds to think like innovators.

“Everyone gave their best. It was inspiring to see students from different schools come together to compete, collaborate, and understand what entrepreneurship really means.”

Dubai Scholars continues to promote hands-on learning through initiatives like DS Venturist, which give students an early taste of business strategy and leadership.

“The DS Venturist 2025 was not just a competition, it was a journey of learning, creativity, and inspiration,” said Sirohi. “We are proud to see our students think beyond textbooks and envision themselves as future entrepreneurs.”