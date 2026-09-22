Sharjah's Al Freish Lake plan approved: Waterfalls, greenery to transform Kalba

A vast new lake surrounded by green mountains, cascading waterfalls and walking areas is set to reshape another part of Kalba, as Sharjah pushes ahead with a series of projects transforming the east coast city into a major family and nature destination.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved the plan for Al Freish Lake, a 51,200-square-metre development that will be capable of storing up to 28 million gallons of water.

Trees are being planted on the mountain near the site, while waterfalls will weave through the greenery before their waters make their way towards the sea. At ground level, visitors will be able to leave their cars in one of 200 parking spaces and explore the area on foot, turning the lake and its surroundings into a place for families to walk, spend time outdoors and take in Kalba's mountains and coastline.

A Rafisah-style destination

Located behind Al Marsh Square, the lake will stretch for approximately 750 metres. Sheikh Dr Sultan had revealed details of the project earlier this year, describing it as a park where children could enjoy themselves and comparing the experience planned for Al Freish with Al Rafisah Dam in Khorfakkan.

Set between the mountains of Khorfakkan, Al Rafisah Dam is one of Sharjah's most popular outdoor family destinations.

Its lake covers around 82,000 square metres, with visitors able to take kayaks and pedal boats onto the water while surrounded by rugged mountains. Cafés, restaurants and places to sit allow families to spend hours at the destination rather than simply stopping to photograph it.

Lakes, waterfalls and mountains

Al Freish will fit naturally into a landscape that has been taking shape across Kalba over several years.

One of its most striking destinations is the Hanging Gardens, which opened in March 2024 along the Sharjah-Kalba Road.

Spread across 1.6 million square feet and rising to 281 metres above sea level, the attraction contains more than 100,000 trees, terraces covered in flowers and greenery, and waterfalls running through the mountain landscape.

Visitors can move through it on mountain trails of varying difficulty, use a 760-metre running track or board an excursion train travelling along an 820-metre route with four stations. Restaurants have been positioned to look over the gardens and waterfalls, including one 270 metres above sea level with panoramic views across the landscape.

Nearby, Al Hefaiyah Lake has added another huge expanse of water to Kalba's mountain scenery.

The lake covers 132,000 square metres and can store 155 million gallons of water. It was engineered not only as a recreation destination but also to collect rain and valley runoff, with water brought from surrounding mountains and lowlands through a 3.2km conduit.

An 11.7km network of mountain trails runs around the area, while a rest house looks directly across the water towards Kalba's mountains. Green spaces, a children's area and waterfalls form part of the surrounding development.

Kalba's transformation

The new lake is only one piece of a much larger transformation under way in the city, located around 120km east of Sharjah city and about 12km south of Fujairah.

Sheikh Dr Sultan said earlier this year that several Kalba projects are expected to be inaugurated in December 2026, describing authorities as being in a "race against time" to complete them.

Among them are the Al Hiyar project, incorporating a lake and rest area, development around Jebel Deem, upgrades to the Corniche and new roads.

New routes are being developed to improve movement through the city.

In July, Sheikh Dr Sultan revealed plans for two residential projects featuring homes built inside the sea as part of that development.

Kalba's heritage is also becoming a part of the city's visitor offering. Plans announced this year include a Kalba Heritage Museum conceived as a "living museum", where traditional arts and crafts would be demonstrated rather than simply displayed. An elevated restaurant will overlook the development.

Another planned attraction, the Shell Theatre, is being designed with an unusual entrance in which visitors approach through a passage beneath the water.