Coronavirus in UAE: Sharjah government asks employees to work from home
Except for the employees whose work requires being present at the workplace.
The government of Sharjah announced that all government employees will be working from home, as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.
View this post on Instagram
. . ????? ??????? ???? ???? ????? ?? ??? ????? ???????? ???????? ???????? ????? ????? ????? ??????? ?? ??? ????? . #???????_??????? #???????? #??????? @hr_sharjah
A post shared by ??????? ??????? (@sharjahnews) on
According to a post on Sharjah News official Instagram account, Tarek bin Khadem, the Head of Department of Human Resources, said that all employees will have to work from home, except for employees whose work requires being present at the workplace.
He added that the employees working from office will not be less than 50 per cent of them in the shift.
Additionally, all employees who work in various departments in which work has been suspended, will get a paid leave, he noted.
-
Coronavirus outbreak
Public, recreational facilities shut in Abu Dhabi
To protect the public against the Covid-19 coronavirus. READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Lightning, thunderstorm lashes Dubai,...
The country has been hit by heavy showers throughout the weekend. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus outbreak
Covid-19 in UAE: Social distancing guidelines...
UAE to close most public places from Sunday. READ MORE
-
Transport
50% traffic fine discount scheme extended by 3...
All black points and vehicle impoundment due before the same date... READ MORE
-
Sharjah
Sharjah government asks employees to work from...
Except for the employees whose work requires being present at the... READ MORE
-
Telecom
Coronavirus: UAE mobile network name changes
UAE residents woke up to a mobile network name change yet again. READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Heavy rain hits UAE on Sunday morning
The rain in some of the areas was also accompanied by hailstorm. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus outbreak
Coronavirus: Kuwait extends obligatory work...
The move is mainly intended to rein in the spread of the novel... READ MORE
Telecom
Coronavirus: UAE mobile network name changes