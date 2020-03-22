Coronavirus in UAE: Sharjah government asks employees to work from home

Filed on March 22, 2020 | Last updated on March 22, 2020 at 11.10 am

Except for the employees whose work requires being present at the workplace.

The government of Sharjah announced that all government employees will be working from home, as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

According to a post on Sharjah News official Instagram account, Tarek bin Khadem, the Head of Department of Human Resources, said that all employees will have to work from home, except for employees whose work requires being present at the workplace.

He added that the employees working from office will not be less than 50 per cent of them in the shift.

Additionally, all employees who work in various departments in which work has been suspended, will get a paid leave, he noted.