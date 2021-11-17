Sharjah wins second Unicef Inspire award, strengthens status as child-friendly city

Sharjah Child Friendly Office brought the laurel home ahead of World Children's Day

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 17 Nov 2021, 9:02 PM

For the second year in a row, Sharjah has won the prestigious Unicef Child Friendly Cities Initiative (CFCI) Inspire Award.

The win comes ahead of World Children's Day, which is observed annually on November 20.

The Unicef Cities Inspire Award is one of the most renowned global awards given to innovative and inspiring initiatives of child-friendly cities under six categories.

Sharjah Child Friendly Office brought the laurel home by showcasing excellence in its Sharjah Child Friendly City Project, which was launched in 2016, based on the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs.

The project aimed to protect and elevate the rights and well-being of children of all ages in Sharjah, without discrimination as to gender, nationality or ability. It is tasked with creating joint child friendly strategies in cooperation with more than 30 relevant entities.

The ongoing Sharjah Child Friendly City project’s strategic objectives are inspired by the five main goals of Child Friendly Cities Initiatives (CFCI): every child and young person is valued, respected and treated fairly within their communities and by local authorities; their voice, needs and priorities heard and considered; has access to quality essential social services; lives in a safe, secure and clean environment; and has opportunities to enjoy family life, play and leisure.

Dr Hessa Khalfan Al Ghazal, executive director of SCFO, said the award was the culmination of Sharjah’s efforts under the directives of the Ruler of Sharjah and Sheikha Jawaher to strengthen its child-friendly initiatives under a four-year action plan in 2018 in partnership with Unicef.

Discussion sessions with children and youth had resulted in several outcomes that had been implemented successfully, such as the Child Friendly Urban Planning initiative; Child Friendly Schools and Nurseries initiative; Child Friendly Media initiative; Sharjah Children and Youth Carnivals; and the Child Rights Dissemination initiative.

ALSO READ:

She added: “Sharjah aims to set an inspiring model for other Arab cities to adopt its approaches and policies to transform themselves into child-friendly havens. I would like to extend my sincere thanks to all our partners who have helped realise SCFO’s goals and turned them into reality.

"This success is not an individual feat, but a team effort which every entity and individual involved in the project shares. Our collaboration will help advance Sharjah’s status as a Child Friendly City, and a beacon of knowledge, culture, and creativity.”