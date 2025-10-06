Sharjah warns of disease risk while moving live animals in private vehicles

Residents and motorists in Sharjah have been warned against transporting live animals in private vehicles.

Sharjah Municipality urged drivers to only use licensed and properly equipped vehicles for this purpose.

Improper transportation may cause serious health and environmental risks, to both humans and animals. These are:

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The spread of diseases such as haemorrhagic fever, brucellosis, and parasites.

Road pollution caused by waste and secretions, leading to the transmission of infections.

Animal suffering due to stress and suffocation resulting from lack of ventilation and cooling.

What does the law say?

According to UAE's Federal Law No (16) of 2007 Concerning the Protection of Animals, an adequate area must be provided for animals to fulfil their needs when their mobility is permanently or temporarily.

Animals must also be transferred in a manner ensuring their safety and protecting them from any injury or harm.

The executive regulations of this law determine the conditions and specifications to be achieved during animal loading, transfer and feeding during transfer as well as any other conditions relating to transport means.