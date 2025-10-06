  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Oct 06, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 14, 1447 | Fajr 04:56 | DXB weather-sun.svg38.4°C

Sharjah warns of disease risk while moving live animals in private vehicles

Improper transportation may cause serious health and environmental risks, to both humans and animals

Published: Mon 6 Oct 2025, 11:58 AM

Top Stories

Meet UAE teachers who are changing lives, say Golden Visa brings respect, recognition

Meet UAE teachers who are changing lives, say Golden Visa brings respect, recognition

9-day holiday in UAE? Airfares set to jump by Dh1,200 to popular destinations

9-day holiday in UAE? Airfares set to jump by Dh1,200 to popular destinations

Abu Dhabi: 5-bedroom, private cinema penthouse sells for record Dh14,000 per sqft

Abu Dhabi: 5-bedroom, private cinema penthouse sells for record Dh14,000 per sqft

Residents and motorists in Sharjah have been warned against transporting live animals in private vehicles.

Sharjah Municipality urged drivers to only use licensed and properly equipped vehicles for this purpose.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Up to Dh100,000 fine: Sheikh Mohammed issues law for engineering consultancies in Dubai

thumb-image

Anaya collection unveils spring/summer 2026 “Balearic dreaming” at ME Dubai

thumb-image

India crush Pakistan by 88 runs amid handshake snub, umpiring drama

thumb-image

Personal Finance: Budget smarter with 50/30/20 rule

thumb-image

Meet UAE teachers who are changing lives, say Golden Visa brings respect, recognition

 

Improper transportation may cause serious health and environmental risks, to both humans and animals. These are:

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

  • The spread of diseases such as haemorrhagic fever, brucellosis, and parasites.

  • Road pollution caused by waste and secretions, leading to the transmission of infections.

  • Animal suffering due to stress and suffocation resulting from lack of ventilation and cooling.

What does the law say?

According to UAE's Federal Law No (16) of 2007 Concerning the Protection of Animals, an adequate area must be provided for animals to fulfil their needs when their mobility is permanently or temporarily.

Animals must also be transferred in a manner ensuring their safety and protecting them from any injury or harm.

The executive regulations of this law determine the conditions and specifications to be achieved during animal loading, transfer and feeding during transfer as well as any other conditions relating to transport means.