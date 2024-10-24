Sharjah warns residents against buying low-priced items from illegal markets

Image used for illustrative purposes. Photo: File

While UAE authorities have constantly been on the lookout for illegal street vendors and unauthorised pop-up shops, a number of them could still be operating in the country.

Sharjah Municipality on Thursday warned residents against buying goods from these "unregulated markets".

Illegal vendors usually sell items at extra-low prices — but there is no guarantee these are safe for use, the authority said.

Such products are often "counterfeit or expired", the municipality said. "Don't be tempted by low prices at the cost of your safety and your family's well-being," it added.

In June this year, UAE authorities revealed that as many as 620 violations were recorded at more than 4,000 inspections carried out at local markets from 2023. Hundreds of fake, imitation products were seized and violators were arrested.